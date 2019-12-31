Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay, Diljit, Kareena & Kiara starrer continues its dream run

Good Newwz Box Office Collections: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has minted good numbers on Monday, Day 4 as well.

Good Newwz box office collection report of day 4 is out and we have to say that the movie is doing amazingly well at the box office and has emerged a hit as well. The , Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has minted Rs 13 crore on Monday, day 4 at the box office windows. However, there has been a drop of 25% in comparison to its day 1 i.e. Friday collection. For the unversed, the 1st day collection of Good Newwz was Rs 17.50 crore and on day 2 and 3, it earned Rs 21.50 crore and Rs 26 crore respectively and within three days it crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

So, the four-day box office collection stands at around Rs 78 crore nett and the movie may enter the coveted Rs 100 crore by garnering around Rs 115 crore nett in its first week. Coming to the drop, the comedy-drama may replicate the numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday considering the holiday factor and can become a super hit. However, it may witness a drop from Thursday and the numbers may fall down more in the second week as well.

The movie is 's fourth hit of the year and last time four straight hits was also given by Khiladi Kumar. Yes, you read it right! Back in 1995, Akshay had given hits such as Yeh Dillagi and Elaan among others. This year too, his all the movies were not only hits but also high grosses.

Speaking of Good Newwz, the comedy-drama has been receiving rave reviews from all the quarters. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is produced by , Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Aruna Bhatia and Akshay Kumar.

Good Newwz' total box office collection now adds up to Rs 78 crore. Check out the daily break up, as per BOI, below:

Day 1 Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2 Saturday- Rs 21.50 crore

Day 3 Sunday - Rs 26 crore

Day 4 Monday- 13 crore

Total Good Newwz box office collection- Rs 78 crore.

