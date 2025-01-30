Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Pushpa 2 second after Baahubali 2 in first run
Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film of all time in India with Rs. 1380 crore, while worldwide it ranks third just behind Dangal (Rs. 1910 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 1744 crore).
Pushpa 2 completes eight weeks of its box office run today, which has now almost closed, with just over Rs. 2 crore coming from the ongoing week. The film debuted digitally today, which generally means very little more comes from the box office. The Allu Arjun starrer mega-blockbuster has grossed over Rs. 1641 crore worldwide thus far and will close at Rs. 1642 crore.
Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film of all time in India with Rs. 1380 crore, while worldwide it ranks third just behind Dangal (Rs. 1910 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 1744 crore).
However, when only the first run of films is considered i.e. without any re-releases or later phase releases in East Asia (China and Japan particularly), it jumps to second place, trailing Baahubali 2 by less than Rs. 10 crore. At one point, it seemed like Pushpa 2 would be able to reach to the top, but it saw a drop in collections in the last two weeks, which has kept it short.
Pushpa 2 may get a release in Japan sometime in future but nothing material is expected to come from there, so all the rankings are now fixed.
The Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide (First Run) are as follows:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 1,648.00 cr.
|2
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 1,641.00 cr.
|3
|KGF Chapter 2
|2022
|Rs. 1,190.00 cr.
|4
|Jawan
|2023
|Rs. 1,141.00 cr.
|5
|RRR
|2022
|Rs. 1,105.00 cr.
|6
|Pathaan
|2023
|Rs. 1,030.00 cr.
|7
|Kalki 2898 AD
|2024
|Rs. 985.00 cr.
|8
|Animal
|2023
|Rs. 902.00 cr.
|9
|Stree 2
|2024
|Rs. 832.00 cr.
|10
|Dangal
|2017
|Rs. 715.00 cr.
|11
|Gadar 2
|2023
|Rs. 687.00 cr.
|12
|2.0
|2018
|Rs. 642.00 cr.
|13
|P.K.
|2014
|Rs. 617.00 cr.
|14
|Leo
|2023
|Rs. 615.50 cr.
|15
|Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire
|2023
|Rs. 615.50 cr.
|16
|Jailer
|2023
|Rs. 606.50 cr.
|17
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Rs. 602.00 cr.
|18
|Sanju
|2018
|Rs. 583.00 cr.
|19
|Sultan
|2016
|Rs. 576.00 cr.
|20
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|Rs. 573.00 cr.
Top Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 overtakes RRR for Third