Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Pushpa 2 second after Baahubali 2 in first run

Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film of all time in India with Rs. 1380 crore, while worldwide it ranks third just behind Dangal (Rs. 1910 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 1744 crore).

By Jatinder Singh
Updated on Jan 30, 2025  |  01:27 PM IST |  4.2K
Pushpa 2,
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)

Pushpa 2 completes eight weeks of its box office run today, which has now almost closed, with just over Rs. 2 crore coming from the ongoing week. The film debuted digitally today, which generally means very little more comes from the box office. The Allu Arjun starrer mega-blockbuster has grossed over Rs. 1641 crore worldwide thus far and will close at Rs. 1642 crore.

Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing film of all time in India with Rs. 1380 crore, while worldwide it ranks third just behind Dangal (Rs. 1910 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 1744 crore).

However, when only the first run of films is considered i.e. without any re-releases or later phase releases in East Asia (China and Japan particularly), it jumps to second place, trailing Baahubali 2 by less than Rs. 10 crore. At one point, it seemed like Pushpa 2 would be able to reach to the top, but it saw a drop in collections in the last two weeks, which has kept it short.

Pushpa 2 may get a release in Japan sometime in future but nothing material is expected to come from there, so all the rankings are now fixed.

The Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide (First Run) are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross
1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1,648.00 cr.
2 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 1,641.00 cr.
3 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 1,190.00 cr.
4 Jawan 2023 Rs. 1,141.00 cr.
5 RRR 2022 Rs. 1,105.00 cr.
6 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 1,030.00 cr.
7 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 985.00 cr.
8 Animal 2023 Rs. 902.00 cr.
9 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 832.00 cr.
10 Dangal 2017 Rs. 715.00 cr.
11 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 687.00 cr.
12 2.0 2018 Rs. 642.00 cr.
13 P.K. 2014 Rs. 617.00 cr.
14 Leo 2023 Rs. 615.50 cr.
15 Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire 2023 Rs. 615.50 cr.
16 Jailer 2023 Rs. 606.50 cr.
17 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Rs. 602.00 cr.
18 Sanju 2018 Rs. 583.00 cr.
19 Sultan 2016 Rs. 576.00 cr.
20 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 573.00 cr.
Also Read

Top Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 overtakes RRR for Third

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles