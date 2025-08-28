Hridayapoorvam Review: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan starrer is a breezy and humorous tale that makes you feel warm

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit the big screens on August 28, 2025. The Sathyan Anthikad directorial features Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap as co-leads.

The Plot

Hridayapoorvam tells the story of Sandeep Balakrishnan, a middle-aged man who recently underwent a heart transplant surgery. When he is invited to his heart donor’s daughter, Haritha’s engagement ceremony, Sandeep travels to Pune.

However, certain circumstances lead him to extend his stay, during which he forms an emotional bond with Haritha and her family. How Sandeep deals with the events and how they transform him as a person, acknowledging his own feelings, forms the entire movie.

The Good

Hridayapoorvam is exactly what one would expect from a Mohanlal starrer, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The duo, who have delivered several iconic gems in Malayalam cinema, continue their streak with yet another feel-good comedy drama.

The characterization of Sandeep Balakrishnan, played by Mohanlal, offers a nuanced portrayal that resonates with many. The character’s reflection upon life, death, and loneliness is emotionally compelling.

While the initial half struggles a bit to take off, once it reaches a certain point, there wasn’t a dull moment. The movie has a heartwarming effect, particularly with Mohanlal’s bromance with Sangeeth Prathap’s Jerry, which worked its magic.

Malavika Mohanan and Sangita Nair play their parts neatly making Hridayapoorvam turn out to be a pleasant tale that reminds viewers that cinema is not just about action and violence.

Coming to the technical aspects, Sathyan Anthikad reminds everyone why he is considered the GOAT of feel-good dramas. The humor just sticks with the mind, making the experience enriching.

Those brought up on his films from the 1980s to the 2010s could witness Hridayapoorvam clearly follow those footsteps. However, at the same time, it has also managed to evolve through the years.

With elements reminiscent of Varane Avashyamund and Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, it seems that Anthikad’s sons - Akhil and Anoop had a notable influence on the veteran filmmaker’s style.

Justin Prabhakaran handles the musical tracks neatly, and the cinematography remains consistent with the movie’s tone. Mohanlal’s costume designer also deserves praise for the thoughtful styling.

The Bad

Hridayapoorvam has a few shortcomings, primarily from its opening act. The initial scenes take their time to build the momentum, and the humor in these parts struggle to land effectively.

Rather than feeling cliché, some of the comedy one-liners and scenes feel saturated. However, this is limited to the early part of the film and improves significantly afterwards.

In hindsight, tighter editing could have made the overall experience even more engaging.

The Performances

Mohanlal steals the show with his portrayal of Sandeep Balakrishnan. After mostly taking to action roles, it is refreshing to watch him return to a softer, more endearing character.

The innocence in his eyes while delivering lines is reminiscent of his classic comedy dramas. While Mohanlal does what he is known to do, it is Sangeeth Prathap who ends up being the show stealer.

The Premalu fame actor balances humor effectively, playing a perfect sidekick to Mohanlal. Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan shows more promise as a leading lady, with Sangita Nair sharing beautiful chemistry alongside Lalettan.

The Verdict

Hridayapoorvam is a simple and fun comedy-drama that feels like a warm hug to the soul. If you’re someone who prefers watching films with a heart over action and violence, then this one is definitely worth a trip to the theaters.

