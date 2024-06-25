Over the last few years, Kalki 2898 AD has turned out to be one of the most discussed films of Indian Cinema as director Nag Ashwin pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in a single film. The anticipation is now at an all-time high as the film is just two days away from its theatrical release and the same is also reflecting in the in the pre-sales for this futuristic actioner set against the backdrop of Mahabharata.

Kalki 2898 AD aims at a very good opening in Hindi

Kalki 2898 AD has sold approx. 37,000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day for the Hindi version. The film is maintaining a very good pace in advance booking and is looking to close around with sales of 1.35 lakh tickets by the end of Wednesday. Interestingly, Kalki is showing very good advance movement in the tier 2 and tier 3 markets too, and this has got to do with Prabhas showing his muscle power in the mass audience. MovieMax has sold 1400 tickets for Kalki and it will easily top the overall advance of Salaar (2700 tickets) by a margin by the end of Wednesday. Sanjay Cineplex, a single screen in Bihar, has already sold 500 tickets for the opening day in 24 hours, which speaks volumes about the demand and excitement.

If the pre-sales are anything to go by, Kalki has a big chance to emerge the #1 opener of the year in Hindi belts despite the competition from the World Cup Semi-Final match between India and England. As expected, the advance booking is superlative for the Telugu version of Kalki 2898 AD as the top national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis have sold over 75,000 tickets for the opening day alone. MovieMax chain is also showing an excellent movement for the Telugu version with advance sale of 2400 tickets.

Prabhas gears up for an Rs 100 crore opening in India

There is some movement for the Tamil version too in the National Chains with a pre-sale of 1000 tickets, and this too will gain momentum from Wednesday morning. Kalki will be targeting a start in the north of Rs 110 crore in India, with a shot at Rs 125 crore too depending on how well the film does in Hindi markets, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The advances are outstanding across the board and the eyes are now on the word of mouth, as a positive talk will help the film scale up its business in the long run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this mega budget film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

