The much-awaited Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is finally hitting the big screen on Thursday, June 27, 2024. It’s touted to be one of the biggest films of Indian Cinema and the hype is slowly catching on across the country, as the tickets went on sales over the weekend. The futuristic saga, set against the backdrop of Mahabharata, has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 3 hours and 56 seconds.

Kalki gears up to release on 3500 screens in North India

Anil Thadani’s AA Films is releasing Kalki in North India and the distributor is aiming to open the film on 3500 screens (3250 screens in Hindi) on June 27. The advance bookings for Kalki opened on Sunday night for the Hindi Version and the response has been better than expected in the National Chains. As on Monday at 7 PM, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film has sold 24,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The movie will be looking to close the 24-hour cycle with pre-sales of 27,000 tickets.

Kalki will be aiming at an advance in the North of 1 lakh tickets in the National Chains, and this is something that very few could have predicted a week back. The film is seeing an unconventional non-holiday release on Thursday, which makes the pre-sale look even better. Kalki is showing a good pace in advance booking even in the non-national chains, as some centres are showing better trends in pre-sales than films like Fighter, Shaitaan, and Salaar. If the momentum continues, Kalki is headed to spring in a pleasant surprise at the box office in the Hindi markets, as the early signs are extremely positive. Sanjay Cineplex in Bihar has sold over 200 tickets for Kalki in less than 8 hours, which yet again signals a demand for the film in the mass pockets.

Kalki aims at a start in the north of Rs 20 crore in Hindi

As per present trends, Kalki should be aiming at an opening in the North of Rs 20 crore, and the rest from there depends on the word of mouth from the morning and noon shows. There will be the big World Cup Semi Final of India on Thursday, which will dent the numbers in the evening and night shows, but with a positive talk, the film can still aim to push itself closer to the Rs 25 crore mark. These are still early days and the hope is on the momentum to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday to make the above-predicted number a reality. Any start around the 20 crore mark would be a good result for Kalki in Hindi, as there's a weekend to follow and the film will also benefit due to a two-week open run at the box office

The bookings prove yet again prove that Prabhas is among the biggest crowd-pullers in the Hindi markets as the actor has consistently managed to open his films in the post-Bahubali world, regardless of the trailer, with the only exception being Radhe Shyam. The presence of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone is also aiding the collections and spiking interest in North India.

Kalki advances have opened with a bang in the South Indian markets too, and this was expected due to the presence of Prabhas and the stellar star-cast alongside to support him and the content. All in all, we are headed to see a historic global opening and the start in Hindi markets will give Kalki a chance to do the unthinkable if the audience reports turn out to be positive on the day of release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

