Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Box Office Day 9: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan film enjoys glory run; Adds 9 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan, started its second week on a strong note as it managed collections of around Rs 9 crore in Hindi. The numbers of Kalki 2898 AD are slightly down from Thursday, unlike the recent trend where accepted films grow on 2nd Friday. But here, we are talking about a movie that took huge initials and was robust even on the weekdays. With Rs 166 crore in Hindi after 9 days, Kalki 2898 AD is on course to hit Rs 250 crore nett in its full run.

Kalki 2898 AD Is A Superhit In Hindi; Heads For Rs 250 Crore Full Run

Kalki 2898 AD is a super-hit in Hindi and is the best performing film in Hindi this year by a margin. What makes the Prabhas movie collections special are that the contribution from the South for the Hindi version is insignificant. The fair value 9 day collections of the movie are closer to Rs 185 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD Crossed Rs 400 Crore India Nett On Day 9

Kalki 2898 AD's India collections went past Rs 400 crore nett on day 9. The Telugu version was leading in the first week but we will see the Hindi version take the lead in week 2. The movie grossed Rs 650 crore worldwide on day 8 and by the end of the weekend, it should be closer to Rs 750 crore.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Kalki 2898 AD In India Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 13 crore 7 Rs 11.25 crore 8 Rs 10 crore 9 Rs 9 crore Total Rs 166.25 crore in 9 days in India in Hindi

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

