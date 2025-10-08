Kantara: Chapter 1 recorded another superb day at the Indian box office yesterday on its 1st Tuesday, collecting Rs. 37.50 crore, up 5 per cent from Monday. The film benefited from the weekly discount day in Hindi, plus there was a holiday in several parts of India, including Karnataka. The six-day running total in India stands at Rs. 332 crore approx.

Additionally, with Rs. 66 crore (USD 7.40 million) from the overseas market, the worldwide box office gross is Rs. 398 crore, just short of Rs. 400 crore. The original Kantara film closed at Rs. 392 crore in 2022.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 70.25 cr. Friday Rs. 51.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 64.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 72.50 cr. Monday Rs. 35.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 37.50 cr. Total Rs. 332.00 cr.

Driving the collection is Karnataka, where the film is wreaking havoc. It has stormed past Rs. 100 crore in the state at a record pace of just six days, with a jaw-dropping Rs. 15 crore plus coming yesterday. That’s faster than KGF Chapter 2 (8 days), Baahubali 2 (16 days), and Kantara (22 days). The film is locked to become the biggest grosser in the state; it is now targeting the Rs. 200 crore benchmark. Where it lands today would give more clarity on it, but going by advances, it seems like it would be a cakewalk.

The Hindi version, after a slow start, has picked up and is now collecting well on weekdays. In other Southern states, Kerala is seeing the best holds. Telangana is also strong, but Andhra Pradesh could have been better. Similarly, Tamil Nadu is down on weekdays, but that’s somewhat normal for the market as it is weekend-heavy, and could pick up from Friday.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 105.00 cr. APTS Rs. 63.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 30.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 29.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 104.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 332.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film remains flat on Tuesday, nets Rs 3.15 crore