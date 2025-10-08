Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 3rd Monday: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film records 20 percent jump, targets Rs 110 crore finish

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a good jump of 20 per cent on its third Tuesday, courtesy of the discounted ticket prices and holiday in several parts of the country. However, the collections are at low levels. The courtroom drama added Rs 75 lakh today to the tally, bringing its total cume to Rs 105.25 crore nett.

Backed by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 is crawling towards its theatrical end, which is expected to be around the Rs 110 crore nett at the domestic box office. This is a reasonable figure to say the least; however, a better outcome was expected. Nevertheless, the movie has performed better than Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. The movie isn't a flop but an average affair at the box office. At one point, it seemed that the movie would wrap its entire run under the three-digit figure. However, it regained some strength in the second week and reached a respectable figure.

The movie met with mixed bag reactions, which impacted its business to a significant extent. Moreover, the makers couldn't ignite the right amount of buzz with the promotional assets.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 1.90 crore 15 Rs 1.10 crore 16 Rs 1.65 crore 17 Rs 2.25 crore 18 Rs 0.60 crore 19 Rs 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 105.25 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

