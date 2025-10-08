Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film remains flat on Tuesday, nets Rs 3.15 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari remained flat on discounted Tuesday, showing no uptick in collection. It added another Rs 3.15 crore to the tally, bringing its total cume to the Rs 35 crore mark at the Indian box office. Since the introduction of discount day, Tuesdays are seeing a jump in collection, especially when films are collecting on low levels. There was further benefit from a holiday in several parts of the country today, yet Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari remained flat.

The probable reason for no jump today is the Buy-One-Get-One offer on Monday, which boosted the collection, meaning the film was already on inflated levels. The film has three open weeks at its disposal until the release of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. It will probably get help from offers further, which would take its cume over Rs 50 crore net.

However, this all will have no bearing on the final outcome of the film, as that ship had already sunk over the weekend. For the record, the movie debuted with Rs 9.25 crore on the Gandhi Jayanti national holiday and wrapped its extended opening weekend at just Rs 30 crore. The movie is likely to wrap its extended opening week around Rs 41 crore, similar to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiya's opening week. Let's see if the movie can see a good jump on the second weekend.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 9.25 crore 2 Rs 5.50 crore 3 Rs 7.50 crore 4 Rs 8.00 crore 5 Rs 3.15 crore 6 Rs 3.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 36.55 crore net (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

