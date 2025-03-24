Box Office: L2 Empuraan Weekend advance sales cross over 53 crores Worldwide

The much-awaited 2025 release L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is setting new records even before hitting the marquee! Despite being a Malayalam film that's coming out with no-expectations earlier, other than being a sequel of Lucifer, its impact is being felt across India and beyond. Thanks to aggressive nationwide and international promotions from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the excitement is at an all-time high, from North to South India and even in foreign markets. The movie has already shattered pre-sale records, raking in a massive 50+ crores from advance bookings alone.

Reintroducing the biggest Mollywood brand of Lucifer, L2 Empuraan is backed by film lovers big time if we have to go by the ticket sales so far. The demand is soaring, with additional shows being added across multiple regions especially in Kerala. The prestigious Ragam Theatre in Thrissur is taking the hype to the next level by screening Empuraan in a marathon 24-hour continuous run from March 27th at 6 AM to March 31 at 4 AM, which is an unprecedented move. Fans can also catch up special 4:30 AM shows on March 28th, 29th, and 30th respectively.

As of 10 PM on Sunday, Empuraan's weekend worldwide advance sales have surpassed ₹53 crores, marking a historic achievement for Mollywood. The film is enjoying an overwhelming response in Germany, where its four-day advance booking gross collection has exceeded €251K (₹2.33 crores). To put this into perspective, Empuraan has already surpassed Pushpa 2’s lifetime German box office collections from pre-sales alone!

The movie’s global advance bookings are breaking records in other countries as well. In Australia, Empuraan has reported historic pre-sales with more than Australian Dollars 601K clocked through the 28K tickets sold. The film is also set to release in territories like Nepal as well. This phenomenal business is a proof to the movie's global appeal and also hints at what could happen if it gets a blockbuster talk on Day 1.

With just three days to go before its grand release on March 27, the anticipation is only growing. Without a doubt, L2 Empuraan is on track to become one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters of all time, but we have to see if it will break into the big Pan India Club of movies like Baahubali, KGF and Animal as well.