Box Office: Mohanlal's Empuraan set to dethrone Manjummel Boys as Mollywood’s biggest grosser

Malayalam-language movie L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the blockbuster 2019 film Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, has been breaking records in Mollywood. From massive pre-bookings on BookMyShow to crossing ₹200 crore worldwide, the film has been on a dream run at the box office.

Now, Empuraan is about to dethrone Manjummel Boys as the highest-grossing Malayalam film. Manjummel Boys stands at ₹242 crore, but at the pace Empuraan is going, it will surpass that in a day or two. The collections in Kerala are phenomenal, and the film is doing exceptionally well overseas aswell.

Though the reviews have been mixed and some critics panned L2 Empuraan for relying more on hype and less on substance, fans loved its grand scale and depth. Recently, Empuraan underwent re-censoring, with two extra minutes added, but that hasn’t affected its momentum at the box office. Mohanlal's terrific screen presence, though it lasts for only a shorter time, has an impact that his character Stephen/Qureshi Abraam is throughout the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s direction has received acclaim for its visual narrative, while Deepak Dev’s background score also got hailed. The Empuraan Anthem has stuck with audiences, proving the strong creative bond between Prithviraj and Deepak, who also worked together on Lucifer and Bro Daddy earlier. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev has also been appreciated for his stunning visuals, just like in Lucifer.

Prithviraj and Mohanlal’s collaborations have spanned different genres. Lucifer was an action thriller, Bro Daddy was a comedy-drama, and now Empuraan continues the action saga. Since Empuraan hints at L3: Beginning, fans are now wondering if this duo will experiment with another genre. Having explored thriller and comedy, will they try horror or something completely different next?

Unexpected competition for Empuraan

A big box office clash is coming on Friday, April 10, with Mammootty’s Bazooka set to release. The film has generated a lot of buzz and could slow down Empuraan’s collections, as both belong to the same genre. Adding to the competition, Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film Good Bad Ugly is also hitting screens the same day. It’ll be interesting to see how Empuraan holds its ground.

