Maaman FIRST review: 'Second half will be emotional,' says director Prasanth Pandiyaraj about Soori's Tamil family drama

Maaman is a Tamil family drama slated for release on May 16. Featuring Soori in the lead, the film has been creating significant buzz across social media platforms. Recently, director Prasanth Pandiyaraj shared some interesting insights about the project, fueling excitement among netizens and encouraging them to watch the film in theaters.

During a recent interview, he said, "Maaman first half will be fun and second half will be emotional. We don’t want to cheat audience by just showing a jolly trailer, so we went with emotional one."

Talking more about Maaman, the makers revealed that ZEE5 has acquired its digital streaming rights. Soori announced on X that ZEE Tamil has bagged the satellite rights, while ZEE5 will stream the film post its theatrical run.

Soori wrote, "It’s official! @ZeeTamil secures the satellite rights and @ZEE5Tamil the digital rights for #Maaman. #MaamanFromMay16."

The film revolves around the bond between a maternal uncle and his nephew, and how their relationship is tested through an emotional conflict.

The trailer begins on a touching note, showcasing Soori as a devoted uncle excited about his sister’s pregnancy. His dream is to be the first person the child hears after birth. As the child grows, their relationship blossoms, but things take a dramatic turn when a conflict drives them apart.

The cast includes actors like Swasika, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran and Master Prageeth Sivan in prominent roles. Supporting roles are by Viji, Bala Saravanan, Geetha Kailasam, Chaya Devi, and Umesh Kanth.

Maaman is written and directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and produced by K. Kumar under the banner of Lark Studios. Interestingly, the story is written by Soori himself. Cinematography is handled by Dinesh Purushothaman, while Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music. The editing is done by Ganesh Siva.

