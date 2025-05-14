Maaman: Release date, cast, OTT platform, runtime and plot; everything to know about Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer

Maaman, starring Soori in the lead role, is slated to release on May 16, 2025. The movie’s certification took place on May 7, 2025, with the CBFC giving it a U rating. The Tamil-language action drama with a runtime of 152.34 minutes converts to a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Maaman follows the story of an emotional conflict between a maternal uncle and his nephew. With difficulties emerging from their strained relationship, both of them have to face several challenges that test their bond.

With Soori in the lead role, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Viji Chandrasekhar, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who penned the screenplay based on a story by Soori. Maaman is bankrolled by K. Kumar under the banner of Lark Studios.

Moreover, the cinematic venture is musically crafted by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab with Dinesh Purushothaman and Ganesh Siva handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

As the movie is slated to hit the big screens in a matter of days, Maaman’s post-theatrical streaming rights of the film were bought by ZEE5, and the satellite rights of the film were purchased by Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai.

See the trailer:

Coming to Soori’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role in the movie Badava. The Tamil-language comedy entertainer co-starring Vimal had wrapped up its production six years ago, but was not released in time.

Following the success of Sundar C’s Madha Gaja Raja with Vishal, the makers released the movie, which was met with mixed reviews. Furthermore, besides Maaman, Soori has the films Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and Mandaadi awaiting release.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi is next set to appear in the Kamal Haasan-Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2025.

