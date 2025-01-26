Madha Gaja Raja Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal starrer action-comedy collects Rs 2.50 crore on Republic Day; Cume crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Santhanam continues to do wonders at the box office. The Tamil action comedy performed extremely well in its 2nd weekend.

Madha Gaja Raja adds Rs 2.50 crore to the tally on Sunday; Cume crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Helmed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja was released on Sunday (Jan 12, 2025), coinciding with Pongal festive week in Tamil Nadu. Opened with Rs 3.20 crore, the movie witnessed a phenomenal trend at the box office.

It entered the Republic Day weekend by collecting Rs 60 lakh on Day 13. The movie witnessed a good jump on Day 14 and grossed Rs 1.25 crore. As per estimates, the Vishal starrer saw another jump today on Day 15 and smashed around Rs 2.50 crore at the box office. The 15-day total gross collection of Madha Gaja Raja stands at Rs 50.20 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The movie comfortably crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in 15 days of its run.

Madha Gaja Raja targets Rs 55 crore finish in home turf

Madha Gaja Raja is now in its final legs. However, its hold in the coming weekdays will determine how far it can go from here on. If it manages to hold well, the movie will easily stick to the cinemas in Tamil Nadu till the arrival of VidaaMuyarchi. It is expected to wind up its theatrical business somewhere around Rs 55 crore at the Kollywood box office, bagging a Blockbuster verdict.

Advertisement

Moreover, the makers are planning to release the movie in Telugu regions with its dubbed versions. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the APTS belt.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh 14 Rs 1.25 crore 15 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 50.20 crore in 15 days

Madha Gaja Raja in Theaters

Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: With Sky Force gaining momentum, Bollywood gears up for Deva, Badass Ravikumar and Chhaava