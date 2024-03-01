Manjummel Boys showed a robust trend on weekdays, grossing Rs. 32 crore during its eight-day extended week at the Indian box office. It has grossed another USD 2.80 million (Rs. 23 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 55 crore.

Manjummel Boys started breaking out in Tamil Nadu during the weekdays where the collections increased with each passing day. Yesterday, on the final day of the week, the film grossed nearly Rs. 90 lakhs in Tamil Nadu, which is more than 8 times the first-day collection. The increasing trend has continued in the second week as well with the film set to cross the Rs. 1 crore mark today in Tamil Nadu, maybe even Rs. 1.50 crore. The second weekend in Tamil Nadu shall easily go over the Rs. 5 crore mark, no other Malayalam film has done that much even in the full run. The full run for the film could go as high as Rs. 20 crore in the state.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 4 crore

Friday - Rs. 3.85 crore

Saturday - Rs. 5.15 crore

Sunday - Rs. 5.60 crore

Monday - Rs. 3.30 crore

Tuesday - Rs. 3.40 crore

Wednesday - Rs. 3.45 crore

Thursday - Rs. 3.50 crore

Total - Rs. 32.25 crore

It isn’t just a Tamil Nadu story, the home state Kerala has also put very strong numbers, with nearly Rs. 25 crore in the first eight days. On the final day of the week, it grossed Rs. 2.15 crore, down just 35 per cent from the first day, which is a very strong hold. The film remains on track to Rs. 50 crore plus final in the state, which clubbed with an extraordinary ROI performance will put it amongst the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time in India.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 24.50 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 3 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 3.75 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 1 crore

Total - Rs. 32.25 crore

