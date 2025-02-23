Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 3 Box Office: Arjun Kapoor's comedy-drama records another low day; collects Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday
Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi could collect only Rs 1.40 crore today. The opening weekend of the comedy-drama stands at Rs 4.55 crore in India.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, continues to struggle at the box office. The comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz records another low day at the box office.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi witnesses drop on Day 3; adds Rs 1.40 crore to the tally
Backed by Puja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi could collect another Rs 1.40 crore on Day 3. The movie was impacted by the India vs Pakistan cricket match today. The total three-day cume of Mere Husband Ki Biwi now stands at Rs 4.55 crore.
The movie has failed to show any signs of growth until now. Due to its poor word-of-mouth among the audience, it is expected to remain low even on weekdays. Unfortunately, Mere Husband Ki Biwi will be another flop for Arjun Kapoor.
The actor will be next seen in the No Entry sequel along with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. It will be interesting to see if the comedy sequel can really bring his good days at the box office.
Day-wise box office collection of Mere Husband Ki Biwi is as follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Total
|Rs 4.55 crore
Mere Husband Ki Biwi in cinemas
Mere Husband Ki Biwi is playing in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for the Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer yet? Tell us in the comments section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question
Can Good Bad Ugly Avenge Ajith Kumar after Vidaamuyarchi's Underperformance at the Box Office?