Mission Impossible 8 India Advance Booking: Tom Cruise’s film sells 66,000 tickets in top national chains with 1.5 day in hand

As of 3 PM (Thursday), Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has sold over 66,000 tickets in the top three national chains in India.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on May 15, 2025 | 03:57 PM IST | 19K
Tom Cruise
Credits: Paramount Pictures

The much-awaited Hollywood movie Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is finally hitting the cinemas. Marking the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt one last time, the spy action thriller is eyeing a banger start in India, thanks to its impressive pre-sales. 

As of 3 PM (March 15), Mission Impossible 8 has recorded around 66,000 admissions in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. Of this, 52,000 tickets were sold at PVR Inox, while the remaining 14,000 admissions were registered at Cinepolis. The movie is witnessing impressive traction in the IMAX version. 

With one day and nine hours still in hand, the final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is expected to sell over 1,50,000 tickets in the national multiplex chains. 

As per the current trends and craze of the Mission: Impossible franchise in India, the movie targets an opening of around Rs 16 crore. If the content clicks with the audience, the film has the potential to emerge as the highest-grossing installment of the franchise.

For the uninitiated, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning is currently the top performer in India among the other installments of the franchise. It grossed over Rs 106 crore in India, becoming the first Tom Cruise and MI film to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark. The upcoming movie continues the same story where the seventh installment ended. It will be interesting to see how the Hollywood movie performs at the Indian box office. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema.

