Moana Box Office Update: Disney's movie, initially intended for direct digital release, SMASHES USD 1 Billion Worldwide

Moana 2, originally conceived as a TV show for streaming, officially became a billion-dollar box office hit over the weekend.

The animated sequel to 2016’s Moana has generated $442.8 million domestically and $567.1 million internationally through Sunday, bringing its grand total to $1.01 billion globally after eight weekends of release. Moana 2 is Disney’s third 2025 release to join the billion-dollar club, following Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. None of the studio’s rivals fielded a single $1 billion release last year, though Universal was closest with Despicable Me 4, which grossed $969 million.

Moana 2 debuted on November 28 and scripted a Thanksgiving box office record with $225 million over the five-day holiday frame, smashing the previous record set by 2019’s Frozen II with $125 million. Despite mixed critical reviews, the offering benefited from positive word of mouth among moviegoers and remained in the top five on North American charts for seven consecutive weekends. In its eighth frame, Moana 2 landed at No. 6 with $6.1 million in ticket sales over the weekend and $8.4 million over the extended Martin Luther King Jr. holiday stretch.

The triumph of Moana 2 for both Disney and the theater fraternity should be an encouraging depiction in favor of theatrical releases because the second installment in the Ocean Voyage franchise was developed as a series for Disney+ before it was reworked into a feature film. Now, the offering, made on a reported budget of $150 million, will continue earning riches through home entertainment windows before landing on Disney’s own streaming platform.

The first Moana film was modestly successful, earning $680 million globally. The film, however, exploded in popularity after landing on Disney+, where it has remained one of the most-watched streaming features. Disney, for the record, is developing a live-action remake of the original film for release in 2026. Success for the animated sequel also likely means a third installment won’t be far from the horizon either.

Dwayne Johnson and Auli‘i Cravalho reprise their voice roles as demigod Maui and the titular heroine in Moana 2.

