Box Office: Can Coolie challenge Leo for biggest Kollywood opening in Kerala? Current state record holders update

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, along with a bunch of other wonderful actors like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan and others, is all set for a grand release on 14th August, 2025. The movie's buzz is on the rise and with just 8 days to go for the film's release, things are really heating up. The buzz of Coolie in the state of Kerala is the highest for a Rajinikanth movie, and personal records are sure to fall.

Coolie Is Set To Beat Jailer For Rajinikanth's Biggest Opening In Kerala; Can It Challenge All Time Records?

Rajinikanth's highest opening in the state of Kerala is Rs 5.85 crore gross for Jailer. The movie opened well and went on to emerge as the actor's highest grossing film. Now, when Coolie is set to open significantly higher than Jailer, it definitely has a shot at a higher lifetime collection than Jailer if the content of the movie lands. The Kerala audiences take the movie they connect with, to unfathomable heights. We have recently seen how Mohanlal's movie Thudarum went on to emerge as the highest grossing Mollywood movie in the state, after opening to half of the collections that Empuraan opened to.

Coolie Targets A Rs 10 Crore Plus Day 1 In Kerala; Challenges Empuraan And Leo

The highest opening day collection of a movie in the Kerala state is Rs 14 crore, by Mohanlal's Empuraan. The movie ended as the second highest grossing Mollywood movie in the state, only under 2018. The highest opening Kollywood movie in Kerala is Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, which opened to Rs 12 crore. The Lokesh directorial ended up becoming, not just the highest grossing Vijay movie in the state, but also the highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time. With Coolie, Lokesh can give Rajinikanth, not just his biggest grosser, but also Kollywood's biggest grosser.

Can Coolie Gross Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide?

Coolie is touted to be Kollywood's first global Rs 1000 crore grosser. However, this seems unlikely because the movie lacks the support of Hindi audience. Most movies need the support of Hindi audiences in a big way, to do that kind of business. That doesn't take anything away from the fact that Coolie, in all likelihood, can beat 2.0 to emerge as the highest grossing Kollywood movie.

