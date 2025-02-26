Officer On Duty Day 7 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani’s movie continues BLOCKBUSTER run; nears Rs 15 crore mark
Malayalam flick Officer On Duty continues its blockbuster run at the box office. The Kunchacko Boban starrer inches closer to the Rs 15 crore mark. Deets Inside.
Officer On Duty, directed by Jithu Ashraf, is performing very well at the box office. The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer kept dominating the box office with a phenomenal trend on the weekdays.
Officer On Duty witnesses good jump; adds Rs 2 crore on Maha Shivaratri
Backed by Martin Prakkat Films, the crime thriller continues to show a stronghold at the box office. After smashing a solid opening weekend of Rs 9.15 crore, the movie fetched another Rs 3.30 crore in the next two days - Monday and Tuesday.
As per estimates, Officer On Duty recorded another jump in collections today, thanks to Maha Shivaratri semi-holiday. It added around Rs 2 crore to the tally, taking the total 7-day cume to Rs 14.25 crore gross at the Malayalam box office.
The movie will storm past the Rs 15 crore mark tomorrow and wrap its extended first week of 8 days on a blockbuster note. It emerged as the second big success after Rekhachitram at the Kerala box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala are as follows:
|Days
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crore (exp.)
|Total
|Rs 14.45 crore
Officer On Duty in cinemas
Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
