OMG 2 Week 1 Box Office: Akshay Kumar film trends well with 79 crores in 7 days; Set to enter 100 crore club

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam did very well in its first week at the Indian box office. The film held very strongly with even the day 7 numbers being less than 50 percent down from day 1. The film has collected around Rs 5 - 5.50 crores nett on day 7 and that takes the 7 day total to Rs 79.25 crores approximately. It is to be noted that these sort of numbers are coming despite it clashing with a box office juggernaut like Gadar 2, in under 2000 screens and with an A certification.

OMG 2 Is Expected To Have A Very Solid Second Week At The Indian Box Office

OMG 2 is expected to retain almost all its screens even in second week due to lack of new releases, its solid run at the box office and since it has a lot of untapped potential. It shall be crossing the Rs 100 crore nett India mark on its second Sunday or second Monday, making it the first film featuring Akshay Kumar since Sooryavanshi to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Akshay Kumar just has an extended cameo in the film but it has been instrumental in the film's success. Internationally, OMG 2 has done around 2.5 million dollars of business in first 7 days and it is likely to do around 4 million dollars in its full run.

The India Nett Box Office Collections For OMG 2 Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5 - 5.50 crores Total Rs 79.25 crores nett in 7 days

Day

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the super-hit film OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.

