Param Sundari Box Office 2 Weeks: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com loses track, targets Rs 50 crore finish

Maddock Films’ latest production venture, Param Sundari, wrapped its two-week theatrical run. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy drama has witnessed a decent run so far. The Tushar Jalota directorial started well but lost track in the second week; however, it still has a chance to emerge as a moderate success.

The romantic comedy drama debuted with Rs 6.85 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs 37 crore. It further recorded an average hold in the second week, adding Rs 5.90 crore in the second weekend.

Param Sundari remains flat on Day 14, nets Rs 46 crore in two weeks

The rom-com registered a significant drop on the second Monday and collected Rs 75 lakh, followed by Rs 85 lakh and Rs 65 lakh on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. According to estimates, the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer remained flat today and collected Rs 65 lakh, taking the total cume to Rs 46.30 crore net in India.

Param Sundari needs good jumps in the third weekend to reach a respectable figure by the end of its theatrical run. One must note that the movie is a profitable venture for Dinesh Vijan; however, its fate will be decided based on its theatrical performance. The film is expected to finish with a total of Rs 50-52 crore.

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 9.65 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 3.75 crore 6 Rs 2.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 1.75 crore 9 Rs 2.00 crore 10 Rs 2.15 crore 11 Rs 0.75 crore 12 Rs 0.85 crore 13 Rs 0.65 crore 14 Rs 0.65 crore (est.) Total Rs 46.30 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

