Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer's OTT rights sold for whopping Rs 130 crore?

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is slated for theatrical release on March 27, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is reportedly in the spotlight for landing a massive OTT deal.

Did Peddi bag an impressive OTT deal?

According to a report by Rangasthalam, the makers of Peddi have sold the digital rights for their movie for Rs 130 crore. Additionally, the report states that they will receive an extra Rs 20 crore, depending on the film’s box office performance.

However, these numbers are speculative for now and haven’t been confirmed by the makers. Moreover, the name of the OTT platform is yet to be announced.

More details about Peddi

Ram Charan plays the lead in Peddi, a sports action drama set against the backdrop of a village-based cricketing tournament.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead, the movie also features actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

Recently, Charan himself shared an update about Peddi, posting a picture with AR Rahman, teasing that the first single would be arriving soon.

In another update, the film’s cinematographer, Rathnavelu, revealed that almost 50% of the shoot has been completed. The renowned filmmaker emphasized that Ram’s acting, style, and accent will be different from his previous films, and the director has crafted a well-written storyline.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama told the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Looking ahead, Ram is expected to collaborate with director Sukumar next, for the tentatively titled movie, RC17. However, reports suggest that the project may take more time to materialize.

Recent updates also indicate that the actor might work on a film under producer Naga Vamsi's banner, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent film

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in a lead role in the movie Param Sundari. Co-starring with Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood romantic comedy explored the story of Param, a guy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app.

His search leads him to Sundari, a Malayali girl who runs a homestay. What happens when these two culturally opposite worlds collide forms the premise of the film. Despite initial hype, the movie received mixed-to-negative reviews and faced criticisms for the stereotypical portrayal of Keralites.

