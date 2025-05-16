Final Destination: Bloodlines Katrina Kaif's wish for Vicky Kaushal Zahan Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Dhamaal 4, Love & War Toxic clash Aamir Khan War 2 Raid 2 Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office

Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 8: Dileep's comedy drama holds well; adds Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday

Dileep starrer Prince and Family is holding well at the box office. The movie added another Rs 1 crore to the tally on its second Friday.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 16, 2025 | 10:51 PM IST | 13K
Dileep
Prince & Family, marking the 150th film of Malayalam actor Dileep, is performing well at the box office. Released on May 9th along with two other releases, the family comedy entertainer met with favourable word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office. 

Directed by a debutant, Binto Stephen, the Malayalam movie opened with Rs 80 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 2.95 crore in its opening weekend. The movie further recorded a good hold and wrapped its opening week at Rs 6.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office. As per estimates, the Dileep starrer added around Rs 1 crore to the tally on Day 8 (2nd Friday), taking the total cume to Rs 7.40 crore gross. 

The movie is performing better than Sarkeet and Padakkalam, but is facing a major dent from the blockbuster wave of Mohanlal's Thudarum. It will be interesting to see if the movie can see the much-needed spikes on Saturday and Sunday and wrap its second weekend on a solid note. The movie will face new releases from next weekend, which include Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows: 

Day Gross Kerala Box Office
1 Rs 80 lakh
2 Rs 90 lakh
3 Rs 1.25 crore 
4 Rs 90 lakh
5 Rs 85 lakh
6 Rs 90 lakh
7 Rs 80 lakh 
8 Rs 1 crore (est.)
Total Rs 7.40 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

