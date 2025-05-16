Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 8: Dileep's comedy drama holds well; adds Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday
Dileep starrer Prince and Family is holding well at the box office. The movie added another Rs 1 crore to the tally on its second Friday.
Prince & Family, marking the 150th film of Malayalam actor Dileep, is performing well at the box office. Released on May 9th along with two other releases, the family comedy entertainer met with favourable word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office.
Directed by a debutant, Binto Stephen, the Malayalam movie opened with Rs 80 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 2.95 crore in its opening weekend. The movie further recorded a good hold and wrapped its opening week at Rs 6.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office. As per estimates, the Dileep starrer added around Rs 1 crore to the tally on Day 8 (2nd Friday), taking the total cume to Rs 7.40 crore gross.
The movie is performing better than Sarkeet and Padakkalam, but is facing a major dent from the blockbuster wave of Mohanlal's Thudarum. It will be interesting to see if the movie can see the much-needed spikes on Saturday and Sunday and wrap its second weekend on a solid note. The movie will face new releases from next weekend, which include Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta.
Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|1
|Rs 80 lakh
|2
|Rs 90 lakh
|3
|Rs 1.25 crore
|4
|Rs 90 lakh
|5
|Rs 85 lakh
|6
|Rs 90 lakh
|7
|Rs 80 lakh
|8
|Rs 1 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 7.40 crore
