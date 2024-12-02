Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Advance Booking: Allu Arjun's mass action drama sells 1.55 lakh tickets in top National chains; Beats Fighter & Kalki 2898 AD with 2 days to go
Allu Arjun is set to storm the box office. Pushpa 2 sells 1.55 lakh tickets in the top national chains with two days to go in Hindi. Details.
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to bring havoc at the box office. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar is selling tickets like hotcakes in advance booking.
Pushpa 2 sells 1.52 lakh tickets in the top chains in Hindi, with 2 more days to go
Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule has sold over 1,52,500 tickets in the top three national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone, as of 10:45 PM (December 2nd, 2024). PVR Inox is leading the sale with a solid 1,21,500 admits, while the latter contributed around 31,000 admissions. The movie has gone past the total sales of big titles like Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Drishyam 2, and others.
The Allu Arjun starrer is ending the day by smashing 1.55 lakh tickets in top chains and is expected to cross the 2 lakh pre-sales tomorrow. The final target for Pushpa 2 is to sell 5 lakh tickets in the National chains and secure a spot among the top 5 biggest advances of all time in Hindi - Baahubali 2 (6.50 lakh), Jawan (5.57 lakh), Pathaan (5.56 lakh) and KGF Chapter 2 (5.15 lakh).
Pushpa 2 records best sale in Gujarat and Maharashtra; Non-national chains too on riot
As of now, Gujarat and Maharashtra are performing extremely well for Pushpa 2. The movie is set to bring a storm with an all-time opening day record here.
Besides excellent pre-sales in the national chains, Pushpa 2 is also recording phenomenal advances in the non-national chains. For the record, the mass actioner has registered 12,800 admits for the opening day in the MovieMax chain, while Rajhans sold around 25K tickets. Other key non-national chains are also seeing a big surge in the advances as we approach the release day.
Have A Look At Advance Tickets Sold for Day 1 At National Chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian Films
Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L
Jawan: 5.57 L
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF2 Hindi: 5.15L
Animal: 4.60L
War: 4.10L
Stree 2: 3.92L
Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L
Dhoom 3: 3.32L
Happy New Year: 3.24L
Bharat: 3.16L
Sultan: 3.10L
Tiger 3: 3.07L
Dangal: 3.05L
Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L
Sanju: 2.94L
Chennai Express: 2.89L
Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L
Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L
Mission Mangal: 2.71L
Gadar 2: 2.74L
Singham Again: 2.26L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L
Dunki: 2.24L
Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)
Pushpa 2: 1.55L (2 days to go)
Fighter: 1.45L
Article 370: 1.25L (Rs 99)
Chup: 1.25L (Rs 99)
Kalki 2898 AD: 1.25L
83 The Film: 1.17L
Drishyam 2: 1.16L
Yudhra: 1.10L (₹ 99)
RRR: 1.05L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 1.03L
Shaitaan: 81.5K
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K
Salaar Hindi: 75K
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K
OMG 2: 72K
Crew: 65K
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Pushpa 2 Releases In Theatres On December 5
Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on December 5th, 2024. The movie will have the 2nd widest release of all time for an Indian film, only behind Baahubali 2. There will be paid previews for the movie a night prior, and that will set the momentum for the movie.
Are you watching Pushpa 2 in theatres? Let us know. Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer.
