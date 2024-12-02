Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to bring havoc at the box office. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar is selling tickets like hotcakes in advance booking.

Pushpa 2 sells 1.52 lakh tickets in the top chains in Hindi, with 2 more days to go

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule has sold over 1,52,500 tickets in the top three national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone, as of 10:45 PM (December 2nd, 2024). PVR Inox is leading the sale with a solid 1,21,500 admits, while the latter contributed around 31,000 admissions. The movie has gone past the total sales of big titles like Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Drishyam 2, and others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is ending the day by smashing 1.55 lakh tickets in top chains and is expected to cross the 2 lakh pre-sales tomorrow. The final target for Pushpa 2 is to sell 5 lakh tickets in the National chains and secure a spot among the top 5 biggest advances of all time in Hindi - Baahubali 2 (6.50 lakh), Jawan (5.57 lakh), Pathaan (5.56 lakh) and KGF Chapter 2 (5.15 lakh).

Pushpa 2 records best sale in Gujarat and Maharashtra; Non-national chains too on riot

As of now, Gujarat and Maharashtra are performing extremely well for Pushpa 2. The movie is set to bring a storm with an all-time opening day record here.

Besides excellent pre-sales in the national chains, Pushpa 2 is also recording phenomenal advances in the non-national chains. For the record, the mass actioner has registered 12,800 admits for the opening day in the MovieMax chain, while Rajhans sold around 25K tickets. Other key non-national chains are also seeing a big surge in the advances as we approach the release day.

Have A Look At Advance Tickets Sold for Day 1 At National Chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian Films

Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L

Jawan: 5.57 L

Pathaan: 5.56L

KGF2 Hindi: 5.15L

Animal: 4.60L

War: 4.10L

Stree 2: 3.92L

Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L

Dhoom 3: 3.32L

Happy New Year: 3.24L

Bharat: 3.16L

Sultan: 3.10L

Tiger 3: 3.07L

Dangal: 3.05L

Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L

Sanju: 2.94L

Chennai Express: 2.89L

Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L

Mission Mangal: 2.71L

Gadar 2: 2.74L

Singham Again: 2.26L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L

Dunki: 2.24L

Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)

Pushpa 2: 1.55L (2 days to go)

Fighter: 1.45L

Article 370: 1.25L (Rs 99)

Chup: 1.25L (Rs 99)

Kalki 2898 AD: 1.25L

83 The Film: 1.17L

Drishyam 2: 1.16L

Yudhra: 1.10L (₹ 99)

RRR: 1.05L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 1.03L

Shaitaan: 81.5K

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K

Salaar Hindi: 75K

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K

OMG 2: 72K

Crew: 65K

Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K

Pushpa 2 Releases In Theatres On December 5

Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on December 5th, 2024. The movie will have the 2nd widest release of all time for an Indian film, only behind Baahubali 2. There will be paid previews for the movie a night prior, and that will set the momentum for the movie.

Are you watching Pushpa 2 in theatres? Let us know. Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer.

