Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collections Day 6: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna film continues HISTORIC run; earns Rs 35 crore on Tuesday

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues scoring well at the box office. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer has recorded a phenomenal Tuesday with a solid hold today.

Pushpa 2 registers a 15% drop on 1st Tuesday, adds Rs 35 crore to the tally

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the mass action drama is ruling the box office like wildfire. The Sukumar-directed movie registered a minimal drop of 15% over its first Monday (Rs 42 crore) and collected around Rs 35 crore net in Hindi today on Day 6.

The total cume of Pushpa 2 reached Rs 338 crore and is set to breach the Rs 350 crore mark tomorrow. The movie is expected to end its extended first week of 8 days with around Rs 390 crore net in Hindi.

For the unversed, the Allu Arjun film took an earth-shattering start of Rs 65 crore. It witnessed a minimal dip on the second day and clocked Rs 53 crore. Further, the movie bounced back with all guns blazing and collected Rs 66 crore and Rs 77 crore on its third and fourth day of release. It poised a total of Rs 261 crore net in its extended opening weekend itself, emerging as the biggest weekend opener of all time.

Pushpa 2 targets Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore net in Hindi, emerging as the biggest grosser of all time

Pushpa 2 is writing history at the box office by breaking all the existing records and setting new benchmarks by a big margin. The mass actioner is set to cross the lifetime business of Dangal very soon in Hindi, and then it will begin the journey to hit the Rs 500 crore club.

As per current trends, Pushpa 2 is all set to emerge as the biggest grosser of all time in Hindi by beating the record of Stree 2 (Rs 585 crore) and entering into the Rs 600 crore club. Although it is too early to predict, the movie has the potential to even hit Rs 700 crore net in Hindi in its full run.

It will be interesting to see whether or not it will manage a solid pace after the release of Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John. If it manages to brave these two big releases in the coming weeks, it will put up an unimaginable figure at the box office.

Have a look at the day-wise Hindi net collections of Pushpa 2

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 66 crore 4 Rs 77 crore 5 Rs 42 crore 6 Rs 35 crore (estimates) Total Rs 338 crore net in 6 days in Hindi

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

