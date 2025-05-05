Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Ajay Devgn and Raj Kumar Gupta's film looks to net Rs 6.5 crore on Monday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Raid 2 marks the reunion of actor Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta after seven years. They earlier collaborated in the first part of the franchise, Raid which was released in 2018. This time, Devgn as Amay Patnaik is locking horns with Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Raid 2 looks to net around Rs 6.5 crore today.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak, Raid 2 had a terrific extended opening weekend. With a total collection of Rs 71 crore so far, it has now entered its first week at the box office. Early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller will earn in the range of Rs 6 crore to Rs 6.5 crore on the first Monday.

Raid 2 had a banger start at the box office on Thursday. The new release remained firm on the first Friday. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh, the crime drama produced by T-series then witnessed a spike in its business on Saturday and Sunday.

Set seven years after the events of the original, the new release, Raid 2, marks the return of Amay Patnaik, who tracks another white-collar crime with his 75th raid at Dada Manohar Bhai's residence.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak in key roles. Vaani has replaced Ileana D'Cruz from the first film. She plays the role of Amay Patnaik's wife, Malini Patnaik. Saurabh has reprised his role as Tauji. Supriya is cast as Riteish's on-screen mother, Amma.

At the box office, Raid 2 clashed with Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror comedy, The Bhootnii. It is also running parallel to Kesari 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

