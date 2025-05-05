Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 18: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama eyes decent hold on third Monday

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 18: Co-produced by Karan Johar, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been running in theaters for more than two weeks. Led by Akshay Kumar, the courtroom drama has now entered its third week. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles, Kesari 2 is eyeing to keep a decent hold today.

Released on April 18, 2025, Kesari Chapter 2 initially maintained a good hold at the box office, however, it slowed down its pace later on. The legal drama received positive word of mouth from cinephiles, which has played an important role in its theatrical run. It looks to have a decent hold in its third week.

As per morning trends, on Day 18, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer will have a customary drop in its collection on third Monday. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial earned a net business of Rs 78.5 crore so far.

Kesari Chapter 2 has faced several competitions in its theatrical run so far including Jaat, Ground Zero, Andaz Apna Apna re-release, Raid 2, and The Bhootnii. It will now have another competitor, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starting from May 9, 2025.

Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, Kesari 2 is an adaptation from the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. It is centered around Akshay Kumar's character, C Sankaran Nair, the top barrister of India, who fights a legal battle against The Crown to uncover the horrific truths of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 serves as the sequel to Kesari, the 2019 film which starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra as the leads.

