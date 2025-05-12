Raid 2 India Box Office Day 12: Ajay Devgn's thriller remains ROCK-STEADY; nets Rs 5 crore on 2nd Monday

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, is doing wonders at the box office. The Rajkumar Gupta-directed thriller drama based on an IT raid is winning over the audience and registering a phenomenal run at the box office.

Produced by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 stormed the box office with an opening of Rs 19 crore. The movie wrapped its first week of 8 days at a phenomenal figure of Rs 92.75 crore.

It kept attracting the audience even in its second weekend, courtesy of the shocking decision of Bhool Chuk Maaf makers to withdraw its theatrical release. The movie collected around Rs 24 crore in its second weekend, surpassing the Rs 100 crore net mark in India.

According to estimates, the movie added Rs 4.5 crore to 5 crore to the tally on its second Monday, bringing the total cume to Rs 121.75 crore net domestically. Raid 2 emerged as the second clean HIT movie from Bollywood this year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. It will be interesting to see if the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer can top the Rs 200 crore mark in its entire run.

Day-wise box office collection of Raid 2 is as follows:

Day/Week Net India Collection Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4.75 crore Day 10 Rs 8 crore Day 11 Rs 11.25 crore Day 12 Rs 4.5 - 5 crore (est.) Total Rs 121.75 crore

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

