EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan for their next; To roll in 2023

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, and has an interesting line-up of films ahed. The actor already has Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, Amit Rai’s Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, Raj Mehta’s Selfiee, and Ranjit Tewari’s untitled next in the pipeline. While Khiladi Kumar has already finished shooting for many of these, he is in the process of signing another interesting project. Pinkvilla has learnt that Kumar is in talks with filmmaker Dinesh Vijan for the latter’s next production.

“It’s a subject that Akshay and Dino (Dinesh Vijan) have been discussing for a while, and have agreed to collaborate on the same. Once the final script is locked and the papers are signed, they will make an official announcement with the director name and film’s title. Akshay and Dino have great respect for each other, and are excited to work together on this one,” informs a source close to the development. The film is likely to roll next year, but the pre-production work will begin by the end of 2022.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, actress Yami Gautam had opened up about working with Akshay Kumar in OMG 2. “He is a very good producer also, and someone who is very passionate about this film. When I was given the narration I could feel that he really wants to make it with the right team. Ofcourse, whatever chance I got to work with Pankaj Tripathi ji also, such a fantastic actor. With the new writing, there is another perspective which is very relevant, talked about, yet not talked about. So that will be interesting to see,” Yami had said.

