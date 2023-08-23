RRR Japan Box Office Update: SS Rajamouli's film remains unstoppable with over 15 lakh admits in 305 days
RRR is the highest grossing Indian film in Japan by a margin. It has grossed over 2.345 billion yen which roughly amounts to around Rs 140 crores in India.
Key Highlight
-
RRR has mustered around 2.345 billion yen at the Japan box office after 305 days.
-
RRR is the highest grossing Indian film in Japan.
SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in leads and Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles has put up a remarkable feat at the Japan box office by running for over 305 days and accumulating around 2.345 billion yen so far. With the way things are going, it is difficult to put a cap on the collection that the film can do in its full run. Every prediction so far has gone for a toss when it comes to the Japan box office. Japan is known to be among the leggiest international markets for accepted films and the phenomenal performance of RRR is just an example. RRR is the highest grossing Indian film in the land of the rising sun by a margin and no Indian film looks to topple it any time soon.
RRR's Phenomenal Box Office Performance In Japan Makes It The Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2022 Worldwide
At the end of 2022, KGF 2 had an edge over RRR in terms of global collections. KGF 2 was initially adjudged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2022. The incredible performance of RRR in Japan came as a pleasant surprise for its makers. Slowly and gradually, RRR's collections in Japan started to build-up and it eventually took the lead from KGF 2 to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 worldwide. While RRR is the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 worldwide, KGF 2 is the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 in India.
The week-wise box office collections of RRR in Japan are as follows:
Week 1 - JPY 75 million
Week 2 - JPY 70 million
Week 3 - JPY 70 million
Week 4 - JPY 44 million
Week 5 - JPY 50 million
Week 6 - JPY 49 million
Week 7 - JPY 29 million
Week 8 - JPY 27 million
Week 9 - JPY 20 million
Week 10 - JPY 25 million
Week 11 - JPY 33 million
Week 12 - JPY 22 million
Week 13 - JPY 67 million
Week 14 - JPY 113 million
Week 15 - JPY 117 million
Week 16 - JPY 89 million
Week 17 - JPY 76 million
Week 18 - JPY 83 million
Week 19 - JPY 86 million
Week 20 - JPY 76 million
Week 21 - JPY 114 million
Week 22 - JPY 96 million
Week 23 - JPY 94 million
Week 24 - JPY 80 million
Week 25 - JPY 86 million
Week 26 - JPY 57 million
Week 27 - JPY 63 million
Week 28 - JPY 92 million
Week 29 - JPY 72 million
Week 30 - JPY 48 million
Week 31 - JPY 38 million
Week 32 - JPY 32 million
Week 33 - JPY 41 million
Week 34 - JPY 29 million
Week 35 - JPY 19 million
Week 36 - JPY 21 million
Week 37 - JPY 13 million
Week 38 - JPY 23 million
Week 39 - JPY 12 milllion
Week 40 - JPY 10 million
Week 41 - JPY 36 million
Week 42 - JPY 22 million
Week 43 - JPY 21 million
Week 44 - JPY 5 million (and counting)
Total - JPY 2345 million approx
RRR's Box Office Trajectory Will Be Interesting To Analyse Over The Next Few Weeks
It will be interesting to see how RRR continues to perform in Japan over the next few weeks. It won't at all be surprising if its run in Japan spans for over a year. You can watch RRR at a theatre near you, in Japan.
ALSO READ: RRR completes 200 days at the Japan box office; SS Rajamouli epic nears JPY 2 billion
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...Read more