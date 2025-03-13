Box Office: Revisiting Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu's Raaz; why it remains one of the best horror movies

Hindi cinema has presented several horror movies over the years. Vikram Bhatt's Raaz is one of them. The 2002 film starred Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. The supernatural horror movie is an official adaptation of the 2000 American film What Lies Beneath. Today, we are digging deep into Raaz's box office performance and its reception.

Delving Into Raaz's Box Office Performance

Backed by Vishesh Films and Tips Industries, Raaz has received a cult status over the years. Made on a budget of Rs 5.25 crore, the horror film earned Rs 21.5 crore net in India during its release. It earned Rs 75 lakh on its opening day and Rs 2.25 crore in its first weekend.

Raaz was among the highest-grossing films of 2002. Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu-starrer emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Not only in India, Vikram Bhatt's directorial was also a big success in global markets. It grossed Rs 36.75 crore worldwide.

The soundtrack of Raaz was the highlight of its box office success. It gave huge hits like Main Agar Saamne, Jo Bhi Kasmein, Aapke Pyaar Mein, Kitna Pyaar Hai, and others.

Raaz Remains One Of The Best Horror Movies; Here's Why

Raaz explored the story of a married couple, Aditya Dhanraj (Dino Morea) and Sanjana Dhanraj (Bipasha Basu), who relocate to Ooty to save their failing relationship. However, they are haunted by a female ghost turning their lives upside down.

Advertisement

Raaz is cherished for its gripping storyline about an evil spirit, melodious soundtrack, and the sizzling on-screen chemistry of Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu. Also starring Ashutosh Rana and Malini Sharma, the 2002 cult movie featured several jump scares that still send chills down your spine. The bone-chilling visuals in some of the sequences also worked in its favour. The mysterious plot brought a perfect combination of thrills, horror, entertainment, drama, and more.

If re-released in current times, Raaz has the potential to receive audiences' love again. It will definitely work on the nostalgia and cult status.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.