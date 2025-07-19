Saiyaara Day 1 Overseas Box Office: Mohit Suri's musical starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starts well; Grosses USD 0.445 million

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, took an insane start of Rs 20.50 crore at the Indian box office, making it the biggest opening day registered by Bollywood debutants, and the fourth biggest opening Bollywood movie of 2025. The opening of Saiyaara is strong, not just in India but overseas too. The musical directed by Mohit Suri as grossed USD 0.445 million on day 1, and the weekend is heading towards USD 1.35 million.

Saiyaara Grosses USD 0.445 Million On Day 1 Overseas

The biggest overseas plays for Saiyaara are the traditional international markets like Middle East, followed by US/Canada, UK, Asia and Oceania. The breakdown for the same is as under.

The Overseas Day 1 Collection Of Saiyaara Is As Under

Market Gross Collections (USD) Middle East 160k USA 90k Canada 45k UK 58k Asia (exc India) 50k Australia 17k Europe (exc UK) 15k Rest Of World 10k Total 445k (or 0.455m)

Saiyaara has caught steam and with YRF's strong international distribution network, the movie will reach its target audience. A lifetime total of over USD 3 million is in play, and that is with a big Hollywood flick like Fantastic 4: First Steps releasing just next week.

Saiyaara's global day 1 stands at Rs 29 crore gross or so. There are no words to describe how incredible these collections are, especially for a film with newcomers. When a newcomer's film puts up such collections, the faith in the industry is re-instilled in the eyes of the exhibitors, who have been really struggling hard since the pandemic. The exhibition sector needs the newcomers like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to step up and take charge, so that the box office keeps thriving.

Saiyaara Bookings For Day 2 Are Super Strong

Saiyaara's bookings for day 2 are rock solid. A number to the north of Rs 20 crore net in India is a foregone conclusion, and it's now about how high it goes. The growth on day 2 shall be slightly less because day 1 was already huge and you can't grow much from an already big opening day.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

