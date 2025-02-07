Sankranthiki Vasthunam 3 Weeks India Box Office Update: Venkatesh's BIG BLOCKBUSTER movie grosses Rs 205 crore in 24 days

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role along with Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh, continues to attract audiences at the box office. The blockbuster action-comedy is currently in its fourth week.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam storms Rs 205 crore in 3 weeks in India

After smashing a total of Rs 153 crore in its extended opening week of 10 days, the movie further grossed Rs 36 crore in its second week. Continuing its winning streak, the movie added another Rs 16 crore in its third week, taking the total cume to Rs 205 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam emerged as a big success at the box office. The festive release is now in its final legs at the box office as Naga Chaitanya's Thandel has taken charge from this weekend.

Day-wise box office collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 (10 days) Rs. 153.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 36.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 4.75 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.00 cr. Total Rs. 205.00 cr.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam performs best on home turf

Sankranthiki Vasthunam met with positive word-of-mouth, which drove its wheel towards a favorable end. The much-loved action comedy did 92% of its total business in the home markets. Out of the total Rs 205 crore India gross, Rs 190 crore came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Besides its borders, the movie did decent business in Karnataka, where it grossed around Rs 12 crore, and the rest of India contributed a total of Rs 3 crore.

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 190.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 66.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 25.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 98.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 205.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.