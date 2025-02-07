Thandel Day 1 Telugu Box Office Trends: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's movie set for an EXCELLENT start

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, has finally hit the cinemas today. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial survival romantic drama is all set for a banger opening at the Telugu box office.

Thandel eyes STRONG opening; met with mixed-bag reactions

Backed by Geetha Arts, Thandel succeeded in generating a significant buzz among the Telugu audience. The movie opened with decent occupancy in the morning today. It is expected to see a good jump in the evening and night shows. Looking at its trends and an encouraging advance booking, it is safe to say that the movie will take a strong start at the box office.

However, the movie majorly received mixed to positive word-of-mouth from the critics and the audience. The mixed reception could be a roadblock for its box office performance, however, one can only predict its fate after seeing its performance post the opening weekend.

Thandel faces Vidaamuyarchi and Badass Ravi Kumar outside its home turf

Based on a true story, Thandel boasts the superhit combo of Naga and Sai Pallavi. Both were previously seen together in the 2021 released movie, Love Story, which was a successful venture at the box office.

The movie also has soulful music, an innocence in the characters and a compelling narrative of India-Pakistan. It’s indeed a perfect recipe for a Hit. However, its hold in the coming days will determine whether the movie will be able to bag a successful verdict or not.

For the uninitiated, the worldwide distribution rights of Thandel are valued at Rs 40 crore share. It means that the movie will have to gross at least Rs 70 crore to bag a CLEAN HIT verdict.

Advertisement

Other than Telugu, it is also released in Tamil and Hindi languages. However, the movie has strong competition outside its home state in the name of Vidaamuyarchi, Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Interstellar re-releases along with a few other Hindi re-releases.

Thandel In Cinemas

Thandel is available to watch in cinemas. Have you booked your tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.