Shaitaan Box Office Week 1: Ajay Devgn starrer packs a solid punch; Netts impressive Rs 80 crores in 7 days

Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others had a very good first week of around Rs 80.50 crores. It is the 6th highest for an Ajay Devgn starrer and what makes it all the more special is the fact that it was among his least expected films to begin with. Shaitaan has the momentum and acceptance on its side and is all set to dominate in week 2 as well.

After A Rs 80 Crore Nett First Week, Shaitaan Aims To Enter The Rs 100 Crore Club In 2nd Weekend

Shaitaan will be looking to enter the Rs 100 crore nett India club on its second Sunday and a lifetime collection of close to Rs 150 crores seems like a possibility, although a lot will depend upon how the competing releases play out in the weeks to follow. While the Indian theatrical business is an absolute smash, the business internationally is so so with it yet to reach the 3 million dollar mark. Despite a good word of mouth, Ajay Devgn's supernatural-thriller targets a lifetime total of under 5 million dollars. Regardless, a Rs 200 crore worldwide cume is pretty much there unless something very unexpected happens.

Shaitaan Reinstills Faith In Producers Around Low Budgeted Films

Shaitaan is among the least budgeted films by an A-lister in a while. Most of the film was shot inside a farmhouse. There were portions shot in UK but the subsidies will take care of it. The producers were already in profits before the film's release and the worldwide theatricals of close to Rs 90 crores after commission (expected) will only add to it. The producers shelling out big money, expecting that it will be enough to lure the audience should reconsider what they feel, now that Shaitaan is doing so wonderfully well in theatres. It's clear that more emphasis should be put on cutting solid film promos, than doing robust on-ground promotions that usually amount to nothing.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 19 crores 3 Rs 20.50 crores 4 Rs 7.50 crores 5 Rs 6.50 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 5.75 crores Total Rs 80.50 crores in 7 days

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a timeless tale of battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Kabir while R Madhavan plays Vanraj. Watch the movie to find out what happens to Kabir's family once Vanraj exercises control over his daughter.

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

