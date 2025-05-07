Sinners US Box Office: Michael B Jordan's horror flick loses IMAX, collects USD 3.1 million on 3rd Monday

Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan as the lead and directed by Ryan Coogler, is recording a phenomenal run at the box office. However, the movie got dented by losing its IMAX screens to the new releases. The movie recorded a good hold on to its third Monday.

The Horror film raked in over USD 3.1 million on its third Monday at the US box office. It dropped by 43 percent over its last Monday, registering its biggest drop mainly due to losing IMAX screens. Though the movie recorded a significant dip, it is the fourth biggest third Monday ever for an R-rated film. Sinners remained only behind The Passion Of The Christ (USD 3.2 million), Oppenheimer (USD 4.8 million), and Deadpool and Wolverine (USD 5.9 million).

Co-starring Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Jayme Lawson, and others, Sinners brought its total cume to USD 182.8 million. It will soon beat A Quiet Place (USD 188 Million) to emerge as the sixth highest-grossing horror film at the US box office.

Based on its stronghold, the movie will enter the USD 200 million club on its fourth weekend. If the movie continues to trend well in the fourth and fifth week, it will end up raking in over USD 250 million to USD 280 million by the end of its theatrical run at the US box office.

Riding on strong support from both audiences and critics, Sinners currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2025 globally, surpassing Snow White's worldwide cume of USD 201.5 million. Holding the fourth position is Captain America 4, which has grossed a significantly higher USD 415.3 million worldwide. The Michael B Jordan starrer will likely wrap its global theatrical run somewhere near USD 330 million to USD 400 million.

