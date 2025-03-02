Superboys Of Malegaon Day 3 Box Office: Reema Kagti's slice-of-life movie remains under Rs 2 crore in opening weekend
Helmed by Reema Kagti, Superboys Of Malegaon posted a poor opening weekend at the box office. Check out the details.
Superboys Of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan, remained low in its opening weekend. The slice-of-life drama directed by Reema Kagti needs a magical hold on the weekdays to put up a successful foot forward.
Superboys Of Malegaon collects Rs 75 lakh on Day 3; wraps 1st weekend under Rs 2 crore
Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Superboys Of Malegaon added Rs 75 lakh to the tally on Day 3. It's total cume of the opening weekend now stands at just Rs 1.95 crore. The movie strictly needs some magical jumps in order to succeed at the box office now. As of now, it looks like the movie has already surrendered and is heading for a sorry fate.
Though the movie might not do well at the box office, it is a financially safe project. The movie is originally an Amazon Studios project and the theatrical release is only for its marketing and promotions. It will certainly help the movie when it arrives on the OTT platform.
Superboys of Malegaon's day-wise collections are as follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 75 lakh
|Total
|Rs 1.95 crore
Superboys Of Malegaon in cinemas
Superboys Of Malegaon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab your tickets from the counter itself. Are you looking forward to Superboys of Malegaon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
