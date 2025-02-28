Superboys Of Malegaon Day 1 Box Office: Reema Kagti's slice-of-life takes a slow start; earns Rs 60 lakh on Day 1

Superboys Of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti and starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan, finally hit the theaters today. The slice-of-life inspirational drama took a slow start on the opening day.

Superboys Of Malegaon opens with Rs 60 lakh; needs to pick up

Backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, Superboys Of Malegaon kickstarted its box office journey on a dull note. The movie could able to grab around Rs 60 lakh only on its opening day. What's concerning is that the movie was aided by a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offer on Day 1, and still, it opened much below the trade expectations.

The Reema Kagti movie needs to show better box office trends in order to sail through a successful theatrical run. Released on limited screens, the Adarsh Gourav starrer is based on a true story that every cinephile needs to watch. Going by the trends, the movie is expected to do Rs 2 crore only on its opening weekend until it witnesses a miracle.

Superboys Of Malegaon face Crazxy and Chhaava on Day 1

Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, Superboys Of Malegaon clashed with Sohum Shah's Crazxy at the box office. The movie also faced the blockbuster storm of Chhaava, which is performing exceptionally well even in its third week.

The next few days will be crucial for its fate at the box office. One must note that the Reema Kagti movie is financially safe, and the makers have nothing to lose in its theatrical release. It is backed by Amazon Studios, while its theatrical release is just a marketing tool.

Superboys Of Malegaon in Cinemas

