Vidaamuyarchi Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's movie adds JUST Rs 3 crore on 1st Tuesday

The Ajith Kumar-led action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is struggling at the box office. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial is continuously witnessing a drop with each passing day.

Vidaamuyarchi grosses a mere Rs 3 crore on 1st Tuesday

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi recorded a huge drop on its first Monday after a decent opening weekend of Rs 61 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie added just Rs 3.5 crore on Day 5 which took the total cume to Rs 64.50 crore.

As per estimates, Vidaamuyarchi witnessed another drop today on the first Tuesday and could add just Rs 3 crore to the tally. The total gross collection of Vidaamuyarchi now stands at Rs 67.50 crore at the Kollywood box office.

Though the movie has already emerged as the biggest grosser of Tamil cinema this year, the figure isn't justifying the stardom of Ajith Kumar. Looking at its current trends, the movie will soon wrap its theatrical run remaining under Rs 100 crore mark in home state.

Average word-of-mouth curtails the business of Vidaamuyarchi

The Magizh Thirumeni film met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience and the critics. That's one of the major reasons why it couldn't see the success that was expected. Its global cume is expected to be wrapped under Rs 150 crore, which is an underwhelming result.

The movie will emerge as the third highest grossing film of Ajith Kumar surpassing Valimai. However, its box office verdict will be Below Average. Had the movie met with superlative word-of-mouth, the box office picture could have been much better.

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar will next be seen in Good Bad Ugly, scheduled to hit the screens in April 2025. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now. Have you watched it yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.