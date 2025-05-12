Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 18: Mohanlal starrer grosses Rs 2.70 crore on 3rd Monday; nears Rs 100 crore mark

Mohanlal's latest outing, Thudarum, turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office. The movie continued to storm the box office since it hit the cinemas. After breaking many box office records, Thudarum is on the verge of setting a new benchmark for the upcoming movies.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the Malayalam movie recently emerged as the biggest grosser, surpassing the lifetime cume of Tovino Thomas' 2018. Furthermore, it wrapped the 3rd weekend by crossing the Rs 95 crore mark at the Kerala box office. As per estimates, the Mohanlal movie continued to dominate the Mollywood box office and smashed around Rs 2.70 crore on its 3rd Monday.

The total cume of Thudarum now stands at Rs 97.65 crore gross in Kerala. It is only Rs 2.50 crore away from making a historic record. Tomorrow, Tuesday, it will clock over the Rs 100 crore mark and emerge as the first movie to do so at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4 crore 14 Rs 3.35 crore 15 Rs 3 crore 16 Rs 3.80 crore 17 Rs 4.50 crore 18 Rs 2.70 crore (est.) Total Rs 97.65 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

