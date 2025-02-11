Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 11th February 2025: Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release keeps leading on Tuesday
The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam continues its box office dominance, leading over Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyappa. Can any film challenge its reign this Valentine’s Week?
The Hindi box office on Tuesday, February 11, saw Sanam Teri Kasam maintain its lead as the top-grossing film. The 2016 romantic drama’s re-release is enjoying a remarkable second run, outpacing newer releases like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyappa. Here’s a look at the top five films of the day.
Sanam Teri Kasam’s Surprise Resurgence
The film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has become a box office phenomenon with its February 7 re-release after bombing terribly during its original run. The film is benefiting from the audience’s guilt of not appreciating the achingly good offering when it first came out, and by making it a superhit on its reissue, fans stand a chance at a sequel.
About Other Films in the Top 5
Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, has been struggling to gain traction, grossing ₹50 lakh on Tuesday. Despite its action-packed sequel, the film has not connected with the masses as expected.
Loveyappa, a romantic drama starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, follows closely with ₹45 lakh, failing to benefit even from the Valentine’s season.
Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar alongside newcomer Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrit, is based on India’s first airstrike in 1965. The film has seen diminishing collections, adding only ₹20 lakh on Tuesday.
Deva, Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller, rounds out the top five with ₹15 lakh. The remake of Mumbai Police has had a slow start despite Shahid’s star power and gripping storyline.
Top 5 Hindi Films on February 11, 2025
|Rank
|Film
|Box Office Collection (₹)
|1
|Sanam Teri Kasam
|₹2.75 crore
|2
|Badass Ravikumar
|₹50 lakh
|3
|Loveyapa
|
₹45 lakh
|4
|Sky Force
|₹20 lakh
|5
|Deva
|₹15 lakh
With Valentine’s Week in full swing, Sanam Teri Kasam is expected to remain a strong force at the box office. The coming days will determine whether any of the other releases will manage to turn the tables around.
