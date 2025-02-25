Top 5 Period Bollywood Films At Indian Box Office: Chhaava tops the list; Padmaavat and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior follow
Chhaava has emerged as the highest grossing period film of Bollywood. The list also features Padmaavat, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bajirao Mastani, and Kesari.
Hindi cinema has produced many flms whose plot are set in specific historical time period. It includes Mughal-E-Azam, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Kesari, and more. Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, is the latest period film to be released in cinemas. Let's go through top 5 highest grossing period films in Bollywood.
Chhaava, which is backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, has performed phenomenally at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical actioner earned Rs 324.5 crore in 11 days. It has emerged as the highest grossing period film in Bollywood. Chhaava is expected to earn Rs 550 crore plus net in India by the end of its theatrical run.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is the second highest grossing period film in the list. Headlined by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the 2018 blockbuster magnum opus netted Rs 282.25 crore in its original release. It was re-released in 2025, however, this historical drama couldn't be a successful venture this time.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the third highest grosser in the list. Led by Ajay Devgn, the 2020 blockbuster movie collected Rs 269.75 crore net in India during its release.
Bajirao Mastani, which starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, is the fourth highest grossing period film of Bollywood. Also helmed by Bhansali, the 2015 hit movie fetched a lifetime business of Rs 183.75 crore net in India.
Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is the fifth highest grosser in the list. Shouldered on Akshay Kumar, the 2019 film based on Battle of Saragarhi netted Rs 152 crore in India.
Top 5 Period Films In Bollywood & Their Lifetime Box Office Collections Are As Follows:
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Chhaava
|Rs 550 crore plus*
|Padmaavat
|Rs 282.25 crore
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|Rs 269.75 crore
|Bajirao Mastani
|Rs 183.75 crore
|Kesari
|Rs 152 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
