Vanangaan Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Arun Vijay and Bala's movie ends global run with an underwhelming Rs 13 crore
Starring Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash, Vanangaan collected Rs 13 crore as its lifetime collection worldwide. Directed by Bala, the film earned Rs 9 crore in Tamil Nadu.
Vanangaan arrived in cinemas on January 10, 2025. The Tamil action drama, starring Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash, ended its theatrical run within three weeks. Despite good reviews, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Not just in its home state, Vanangaan also had an underwhelming business at the worldwide box office.
Vanangaan Finishes Its Runtime At Rs 13 Crore Globally
Directed by Bala, Vanangaan reached the finish line in around 20 days while bringing the lifetime business of Rs 13 crore in the global markets. Backed under the banner of V House Productions, Arun Vijay and Roshini Prakash-starrer earned Rs 9.75 crore at the Indian box office and fetched Rs 3.25 crore from overseas.
Vanangaan struggled to score well in Tamil Nadu as well. Bala's helmer recorded Rs 9 crore in its home state while ending its runtime in theaters.
Gross Box Office Collections Of Vanangaan Are As Follows:
|Particulars
|Gross Box Office Collections
|India
|Rs 9.75 crore
|Overseas
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Worldwide
|Rs 13 crore
The Impact Of Madha Gaja Raja On Vanangaan
Vanangaan performed decently until its strong competition, Madha Gaja Raja, entered theaters. The box office business of Arun Vijay's Tamil film had slowed down while it competed with Vishal's much-delayed movie which has turned out to be a blockbuster.
A Brief About Vanangaan
Vanangaan delves into the story of Koti, a deaf-and-mute man from Kanyakumari who uses his physical strength to punish offenders for committing violence against women. While Arun Vijay played the role of Koti, Roshini Prakash was cast as Tina, a local guide who has a childhood crush on his character.
For the uninitiated, Tamil actor Suriya was supposed to shoulder the film earlier, however, he backed out owing to changes in the storyline. Suriya was also backing Bala's directorial under his banner 2D Entertainment. The filmmaker later took over the responsibilities as a co-producer.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
