Vettaiyan VS Jailer Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's cop actioner underwhelms against Jailer’s mammoth total
While Vettaiyan is running in its final legs, here's comparing its box office performance with Rajinikanth's previous release, Jailer. Take a look!
Vettaiyan, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead along with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others, is in its final legs at the box office. The TJ Gnanavel-directed movie did average business considering Thalaivar's superstardom. Here's comparing Vettaiyan box office collection with Rajinikanth's previous release, Jailer, in respective territories.
Vettaiyan Falls Short Of Jailer; Collects Rs 143 Crore In Two Weeks
The cop action-drama grossed Rs 143.41 crore at the Indian box office in two weeks, Of which Rs 87.15 crore came from Tamil Nadu only. Comparatively, Rajinikanth's Jailer had collected a massive Rs 409 crore in India and Rs 189 crore at the Kollywood box office.
Vettaiyan could collect Rs 18.30 crore in Karnataka against Jailer's Rs 63 crore. The movie also fell short in Kerala against the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, where it collected just Rs 15.15 crore, while Jailer had an impressive run of Rs 57.75 crore.
The Telugu states were a shocker for Vettaiyan, which grossed a mere Rs 16.85 crore. Jailer had a solid run in AP/TS, grossing Rs 84 crore.
Vettaiyan To End Its Theatrical Run With An Average Verdict
Vettaiyan has collected Rs 221.61 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie will add Rs 10 crore more and end its entire theatrical run between Rs 230 crore and Rs 232 crore. Compared to Rajinikanth's previous release, Vettaiyan will be an average performer. Though the movie received decent word-of-mouth, its lack of mass moments and hero elevation scenes curtailed its business.
For the record, Jailer had a blockbuster theatrical run and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies worldwide. It did a phenomenal business of Rs 607 crore, becoming Rajinikanth's second most successful movie after 2.0.
Vettaiyan vs Jailer Gross Box Office Comparison Area-Wise:
|Area
|Vettaiyan (2 weeks)
|Jailer
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs 87.15 crore
|Rs 189 crore
|AP/TS
|Rs 16.85 crore
|Rs 84 crore
|Karnataka
|Rs 18.30 crore
|Rs 63 crore
|Kerala
|Rs 15.15 crore
|Rs 57.75 crore
|Rest of India
|Rs 5.96 crore
|Rs 15.25 crore
|India
|Rs 143.41 crore
|Rs 409 crore
|Overseas
|Rs 78.20 crore
|Rs 198 crore
|Worldwide
|Rs 221.61 crore
|Rs 607 crore
