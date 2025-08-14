War 2 Twitter Review: Is Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's action thriller a hit or flop? Read 13 tweets to know

The wait is over as War 2 has finally hit the big screens! The much-anticipated spy thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The posters, teaser, trailer, and songs generated a huge buzz on the internet, and fans were expecting it to be a fabulous viewing experience. Now, the early viewers of War 2 have shared their unfiltered reviews on Twitter that you can't miss if you are planning to watch the film.

Advertisement

War 2 Twitter Review

The audience who were among the first to watch War 2, the sixth instalment of YRF's Spy Universe, had mixed reactions to the film. While some praise the performances, VFX, and action, and claim the movie to be a blockbuster, others aren't quite convinced by the Ayan Mukerji-helmed film. Taking to their X accounts, netizens have expressed their honest reviews about the film that one should't miss.

One user wrote, "Whats the point of adding post credit scenes when the audience itself is walking out at the interval? #War2."

While another netizen hailed Jr NTR's entry scene and opined, "Show Time #War2, #NTR Entry (fire emoticon) Mental mass."

Another person shared, "It's been long i enjoyed a movie!!! #War2 ultimate stuff #ntr #hrithikrosan."

Read 13 tweets about War 2

However, more reviews of War 2 are yet to be out on social media. Overall, the film has received a mixed reaction from the viewers.

Advertisement

As earlier reported by Pinkvilla, the day 1 global advances for the movie are Rs 29 crore, with Rs 18 crore from India and Rs 11 crore from overseas.

War 2 has clashed on big screens with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer Coolie.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The original film was directed by Siddharth Anand. War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

In this sequel, Hrithik reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. He is playing the role of skilled and resourceful RAW agent responsible for national defense. Whereas, Jr. NTR takes on the role of the cunning main antagonist, promising an unforgettable clash between these powerful characters. Kiara Advani joins the cast as the female lead, showcasing her charm and talent opposite Hrithik.

ALSO READ: War 2 Final Day 1 Worldwide Advance: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's movie puts up ordinary Rs 29 crore in pre-sales; Relies on word of mouth