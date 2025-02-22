BTS' J-Hope confirms appearance on Home Alone, saying, 'For 7 years...'; reveals his LA house for first time: Watch

J-Hope is finally set to appear in the upcoming episode of Home Alone (also known as I Live Alone), a popular Korean variety show hosted by Kian84. The show's host has been eager to have J-Hope as a guest for a long time, and his efforts have finally paid off. A preview of the episode, released by MBC Entertainment on February 22, showcases J-Hope's charming personality as he makes his highly anticipated appearance on the show.

In the preview of the next episode of Home Alone, J-Hope is seen all-smiley as he introduces himself by saying, “Hello, this is BTS’s J-Hope, who has lived alone for seven years.” He will be talking about his time as a K-pop idol, when he has to live by himself and hustle for his music career. He is initially a bit shy which might be because it is his first TV show appearance since his discharge from the military in October last year. He tries to laugh away the awkwardness by clapping his hands, saying "wow" and also talking to the show’s big teddy bear, Wilson.

Watch the preview here:

The preview also features flashback clips from 2021 episodes, showcasing Kian84's manifestation to bring J-Hope onto the show. Those clips include the host sending a sincere video message to the BTS member expressing his wish to have him as the show's guest. Other clips show Kian84 ecstatically jumping and chanting J-Hope's name, and even flying a kite with J-Hope's name written on it. In various cultures, writing a wish on a kite and then flying it is believed to lead to it getting fulfilled and it just became true for the host.

The episode might be a fun one as both the guest and the host have fun, bright personalities. Kian84 has also recently worked with another BTS member, Jin, for his upcoming variety show, Kian’s Bizarre B&B.