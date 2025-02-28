BTS' J-Hope’s mysterious March 9 event ignites rumors about SUGA birthday live, fans say ‘What if Hobi calls Yoongi?’

BTS content is just the tip of the iceberg, filled with hidden meanings and subtle hints that keep ARMYs engaged in uncovering discoveries. Similarly, ARMYs recently discovered a possible new clue in J-Hope’s upcoming song, Sweet Dreams, after he released the official scheduler. The schedule includes March 9, which happens to be the birthday of fellow BTS member and rapper Suga.

On February 27, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the promotional schedule and confirmed that the song would be released on March 7, 2025. However, curiosity spread like wildfire among fans when they noticed another event, marked with a TV emoji, scheduled for March 9, 2025.

As soon as the schedule was released, many BTS fans speculated that it might be related to Suga’s birthday. Some believe that J-Hope may start a Weverse live-streaming session to celebrate his fellow member Suga's birthday who is currently serving in the military. Some even believe there could be a collaboration song between Jin and J-Hope, calling it a 2seok collab.

Theories are running wild, and fans have taken to social media to share their reactions and discuss their speculations.

One fan says, “A 2seok collab and a live on Yoongi’s birthday? What is our Hobi planning?”

Another gets emotional, saying, “What if we get a SOPE live on Yoongi’s birthday? A girl can dream, right?”

Someone else shares their excitement: “Okay, so we’re getting something on his birthday. What if—what if Hobi calls Yoongi in front of us, and we finally get to hear his voice after what feels like a whole decade?!?!”

J-Hope’s upcoming track Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, is set to make its debut in a big way. The song will first be performed during the HOPE ON THE STREET concert on February 28 and March 2, 2025, with both performances streaming live on Weverse at 5 AM ET and 3 AM ET, respectively.

As for the concept photos, Sweet Dreams concept photos will be released in two parts on March 2 and March 3, 2025, at 10 AM ET via BTS’ official social media pages.