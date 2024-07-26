BTS’ Jimin’s track WHO grabs top spot on Spotify Global Weekly Chart with 56 million plays; Biggest 2024 K-pop debut

BTS’ Jimin has recently made his solo comeback with a brand new album titled MUSE and it has been dominating the charts ever since its release. The record’s title track, WHO, ranked first on the Spotify Global Weekly Chart with a total of 56 million streams. The artist continues to bag achievements even though he remains inactive due to his military enlistment.

On July 26, 2024, BTS’ Jimin’s title track WHO from the comeback solo album MUSE grabbed the top spot on the Spotify Global Weekly Chart. The song garnered a total of 56,838,165 filtered streams. It is marked as the biggest K-pop debut on the chart for 2024. The list is followed by Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, and Please Please Please and Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Jimin released his second solo album MUSE on July 19, 2024. Apart from the title track, Who, the album consists of a total of six songs including the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The previously released track Closer Than This is also part of the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, Rebirth, Be Mine, and Interlude: Showtime are also included.

Apart from being a BTS member, Jimin is also known for his successful solo career, and he made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist started his career with his debut in BTS in 2013, along with Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, V, and Suga. Currently, all the members are enlisted in the military and make a full group comeback after their discharge.

