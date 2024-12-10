BTS’ Jin goes on playful date with child YouTube star Taeha, channels his fatherly side and more in RUN JIN Episode 13

BTS' Jin's solo variety show, RUN JIN, has released its 14th episode, and it is filled with playful shenanigans from the artist. This time, he goes on a fun-filled “date” with Taeha, the popular child YouTube star, melting everyone’s hearts. From playing various games to reconnecting with his inner child, the K-pop star keeps fans laughing throughout.

On December 10, 2024, episode 14 of Jin's ongoing solo variety show, RUN JIN, aired, featuring the BTS member spending an entire day with child YouTuber Taeha. The episode showcased Jin's playful and caring side as the two shared heartwarming moments. Their day began at a café, where they enjoyed food and snacks, with Jin making a spirited effort to capture Taeha's full attention.

The duo then traveled by car to their next destination, where they bonded through friendly competition while playing various games. Their lighthearted banter and camaraderie added a delightful charm to the episode.

The fun continued with a cooking session, where Taeha attempted to make kimbap while Jin prepared tortilla pizza. Their constant bickering and playful interactions brought a lot of laughter to the show.

To conclude their eventful day, they visited another location where Jin took on babysitting duties for several children. Together, they played games, ending the episode on a joyful and heartwarming note.

Jin recently released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Notably, Heart on the Window is a collaborative track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Showcasing his artistic flair, Jin also designed the album cover for Happy himself, adding a personal touch to the project.

Jin originally debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist first stepped into the solo music scene in 2022 with the release of his single The Astronaut. After completing his mandatory military service on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance during FESTA 2024 to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary.

